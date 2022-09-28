How Did The Wireless Carriers Do Providing Emergency Cell Phone Service in Florida During Hurricane Ian?

Emergency cell phone towers
Emergency Cell Phone Towers

How did the carriers Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile do providing emergency cell phone coverage in Florida? HurricanIan  Please give us feedback below. 

Florida Power & Light outages reported in the last 24 hours
Florida Power Outages Reported

Distributing infrastructure makes it a lot harder for telecom to survive long power outages. The old central offices that power your phone is gone.  Small cell towers are on batteries, and cable nodes on batteries. DSLAMs on batteries. Need roaming generators to recharge hundreds.

Reports on social media: "Cell phone towers are down all over the western part of Florida. It’s been super spotty to get any communication and she’s in Fort Myers where it’s mostly storm surge."

