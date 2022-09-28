How Did The Wireless Carriers Do Providing Emergency Cell Phone Service in Florida During Hurricane Ian?

Emergency Cell Phone Towers

How did the carriers Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile do providing emergency cell phone coverage in Florida? HurricanIan Please give us feedback below.

Distributing infrastructure makes it a lot harder for telecom to survive long power outages. The old central offices that power your phone is gone. Small cell towers are on batteries, and cable nodes on batteries. DSLAMs on batteries. Need roaming generators to recharge hundreds.

A Distribution Line outage is currently affecting 1,132 KEYS’ customers in Old Town in Key West. KEYS’ crews will restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Follow this post for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/vaoqbQJYuX — Keys Energy Services (@KeysEnergy) September 27, 2022

Reports on social media: "Cell phone towers are down all over the western part of Florida. It’s been super spotty to get any communication and she’s in Fort Myers where it’s mostly storm surge."

Florida is a 3rd world country with cell phones.

Land line and Cell service is down in many areas of Ft Myers’s…and other areas of Florida — President Elect POPS 🇺🇸 (@DavidHerzstein) September 28, 2022

I got them on the phone again. Cell coverage is in and out. They are safe 🙏 — Yanneth Contrada (@YannethContrada) September 28, 2022

I just saw more coverage on ABC live and a resident of Naples talking to them over the phone....she is OK...but her car is totaled and the streets are high w water some at 2ft. She's out of power. But has her cell working. But she's on 2nd floor of a condo... — Melinda Mosheim (@melinda_mosheim) September 28, 2022