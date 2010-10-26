EVDO Advantages Over Satellite & WiFi

EVDO Advantages Over Satellite Internet & WiFi
- Always on with seamless roaming assuming coverage
- Fully portable
- You are your own hotspot and not relying on someone else's internet connection
- Goes beyond the 300-ft range from a "hotspot"
- Access corporate VPN (virtual private network) get a cellular signal via a secure, encrypted signal
- Can provide service outside of cable-modem or DSL areas
- Relative low cost with high capacity – allows rich web browsing and application usage.
- VOIP compatible with Skype, Google Voice or Magic Jack
EVO stands for Evolution Data Optimized and works similarly to the way your cell phone operates in that it relies on signal from a wireless tower rather than a physical connection like a phone line or cable. An EVDO modem (often referred to as an "aircard") receives the signal and allows you to connect to the internet -it's as simple as that! EVDO modems come in as a 3G Router. Most 3G EVDO service plan have a 5 gig cap but some do not have any data cap.
Why Use EVDO?
- Line of site issues
- Data latency
- Can't get DSL or broadband at your home or office
- Can't get satellite broadband
- Gamers and traders people who want fast persistent connections.
There are countless reasons to use EVDO and we have helped customers get set up for a huge variety of applications! Below are just a few common ways people use EVDO:
Mobile applications: Cars, trucks, RV's, commercial service/fleet vehicles, shuttles, carpool/vanpool, transit (busses, trains, ferries), taxis/limos, private/commercial vessels Portable uses: Mobile work teams, trade shows, conferences, conventions, vacations, commute access, emergency response setup
Fixed-location customers: Backup to cable/DSL/T-1, dial-up alternative, satellite alternative
How does EVDO compare to other technologies?
The best aspect of EVDO (to most users) is the mobility it offers, but EVDO is also FAST! With a good signal, EVDO Rev A averages about 600-1400Kbps download with upload speeds averaging between
500-800Kbps. Here is how it stacks up to other common internet technologies:
- EVDO Rev A: 600Kbps - 1,400Kbps Down (with bursts to 3.1Mbps); 500Kbps-800Kbps Up (with bursts to 1.8Mbps)
- EVDO Rev 0: 400 - 1000Kbps Down (with bursts to 2.0 Mbps); 50 - 100Kbps Up (with bursts to 144Kbps)
- 1xRTT: 50Kbps - 100Kbps with bursts up to 144kbps Down/Up
- EDGE (2G): 50Kbps - 100Kbps Down/Up
- HSPA: 700-1700kbps Down; 500-1200kbps upload
- DSL: Varies based on provider. Average appoximately 1500Kbps Down; 128Kbps Up
- Cable: Varies based on provider. Average appoximately 1000-5000Kbps Down; 200-800Kbps Up
- Satellite: 512Kbps - 1500Kbps Down; 128 - 256Kbps Up
- Dial-Up: 56Kbps Down/Up
