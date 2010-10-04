Monday, October 04, 2010

Refund Checks for Verizon Customers

Verizon is paying between an estimated $30-$90 million in refunds to customers who were improperly charged for inadvertent Web data access over the past several years. 15 million customers would receive credits or refund checks that would generally range from $2 to $6 on their October or November bills. Existing customers will get credits, while former customers will receive refund checks.

The refunds are the result of an investigation into Verizon by the FCC. For the past three years, the regulatory body received complaints from customers, who did not have a data plan, accusing Verizon of data charges as the result of pressing a button on their phones.
