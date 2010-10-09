Saturday, October 09, 2010

What is Best for Wireless Consumers?

What might actually be the best thing ever for consumers could royally screw the carriers. Twenty years of wireless carrier stifling innovation and counting. I think there are two companies (AT&T and Verizon) plus the cable companies who have held back the US from technology innovation. Is Android waiting for the right time to pounce on the bloated wireless carriers who are simply dumb pipes? Could Android get native VoIP capabilities by way of Google Voice and the Gizmo5 acquisition. Google Voice today is a front end for your existing phone number, and it’s also an optimized voicemail system. Google could become a voice service provider and would unquestionably piss off the carriers who are their "partners". Who wouldn’t expect them to eventually become a voice service provider for wireless maybe through a WiFI network? Its just a matter of time. Google could then make unlocked Android phones available in the U.S. through online or through traditional retail channels. I am waiting for the day.
at
Related Articles: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts