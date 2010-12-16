Thursday, December 16, 2010
Who Has 3D Channels?
Where are the 3D channels consumers that were promised this year on cable TV? Cable subscribers of Verizon FiOS, Cablevision, Cox, Time Warner, Comcast and AT&T U-verse are still waiting patiently for their channels. According to this blog Direct TV has 4 3D channels, Time Warner has ESPN 3D while the other cable operators have 0. HDTV's success can be attributed to content and now 3D could draw the same road map. It is likely that nearly 1 million 3D TVs have been sold in the US and the number is growing by 50% per year and Samsung owns the majority of this market share.
ESPN broadcasted 3D programming on a dedicated channel for the World Cup Soccer but that is about it for content. Comcast subscribers were able to see the Masters golf Tournament in 3D. I will admit that some sports are better than other for watching in 3D and stadium events might not be that compelling unless you are watching a camera from the sideline. 3D content is still lacking and ESPN will likely be the driver or more sports programming content with hopefully some more NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college football games. Why isn't Fox carrying the Super Bowl at Cowboy stadium in 3D? Golf to me is one of the greatest 3D viewing experiences having viewed the Maui open on a DVD at the store.
Sony, Discovery and IMAX announced a 3D venture for programming this week to launch the first 24/7, fully programmed 3D television network in the U.S. Content includes a collection of 3D content including natural history, documentary, action/adventure, hard travel, history, hyper-reality, concerts, movies, scripted series and more. So why isn't Samsung sponsoring more sporting events to get more people interested in buying 3D HD TVs?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
-
Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio Reception Problems We have been noticing a lot more Sirius XM radio signal drops in the last few mont...
-
Coverage: Sprint has coverage in every state, but coverage in Alaska is limited to analog roaming only. They have also been rolling out t...
-
Why Was The "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Fired by Verizon Wireless? After nine long years in the role of blowing smoke up our...
-
The Federal Communications Commission has been led by Chairman Tom Wheeler for the past three years, but Wheeler intends to end his run ...
-
AT&T's Mini Home Cell Phone Tower Apparently AT&T Microcell users are getting LOTS of dropped calls after installation of the A...
-
How To Search For Coverage Problems We have updated our Cell Phone Dead Zones Coverage Map with the following new data features and ...
-
Republic Wireless will spin out from its parent company and become an independent entity, a sign that cheaper, Wi-Fi-based cellphone ...
-
Zero rating has become the center of the net neutrality debate. Toll free data or sponsored data is the practice of mobile network opera...
-
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T is set to give back more than $88 million in refunds to customers who had unauthorized third-party charge...
-
Report SiriusXM Radio Reception Problems Has the Sirius / XM customer service improved helping customers upgrade to the latest softw...
No comments:
Post a Comment