How To Fix iPad WiFi Problem

Turn Auto Lock To "Never" in General Settings
Is your iPad dropping your wifi signal? When your iPad goes to sleep does it fail to reconnect to your wireless network? When moving between applications does it lose the wifi signal? If yes to any of these issues try adjusting the settings of your router. We discovered that using WPA worked fined and WPA2 had lots of problems. We are not sure why but would appreciate any technical expertise on the networking and security topic. We did not try WEP but understand these are not experiencing the same problems. See also, how to boost your WiFi signal.
I have idea how it got fixed but after a while it just stopped dropping my WiFi. Very strange how it lasted for about a month.
Refres lease in settings. Also remove auto notification for most off your apps helps.