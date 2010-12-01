Wednesday, December 01, 2010

Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, MetroPCS 4G Pricing Compared

4G is getting a bit out of hand with regards to misleading 4G marketing claims and speeds.  Sprint is using Wimax, T-Mobile & AT&T are using HSPA+, Verizon and MetroPCS are both using LTE.  AT&T is not charted above  because they refuse to say how fast their network will be.  Here is another chart comparing 4G & 3G network speeds.  Every carrier but T-Mobile seems to have data pricing wrong and don't realize that their customers are increasingly using Wifi for data offload and this is free.
at
Related Articles: , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 comments:

  1. Sprint has different pricing than Clearwire. Check Clear's blog for a pricing comparison chart of CLEAR vs. Verizon, made today www.clear.com/blog

    ReplyDelete

  2. $10 cheaper at $45 per month?

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

Popular Posts