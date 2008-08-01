Apple & Google Have CEO Leadership Issues

|Who is Running Google & Apple?
Tim Cook is not a very compelling communicator and is also not that inspiring the way he speaks. Larry Page is also not a very compelling speaker and not very inspiring to listen to. I think these people are brilliant thinkers and leaders but I question whether they are good fits to lead these companies? Inspiration and speaking capabilities are the most important attributes for CEO's and I am not sure this change is positive for each company.
Steve Jobs leaving is for obvious reasons his health and we hope he gets better. However, Larry Page taking over for Eric Schmidt might reveal some friction in the management decision making. Can Google become the mobile phone powerhouse it wants to become? Is Larry Page taking over temporarily in order to hire a new CEO from the mobile industry? We will soon find out on Apple's earnings call that is about to start.