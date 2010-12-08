What Does LTE Stand For?

|LTE = Long Term Evolution
LTE and is part of the GSM evolutionary path beyond 3G technology, following EDGE, UMTS, HSPA (HSDPA and HSUPA combined) and HSPA Evolution (HSPA+). LTE is a set of enhancements to the Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) which was introduced in 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 8. HSPA Evolution is a stepping-stone of speeds to LTE for many carriers that will be rolled out slowly. Carriers began working on LTE in 2004 3GPP and initial deployment of LTE is targeted for 2010 and 2011. The objective of LTE is to provide a high performance radio access that offers good signal coverage in vehicles that are moving and that can coexist with HSPA and earlier networks. Carriers can scale bandwidth to migrate their networks and users from HSPA to LTE over time in areas that need it most.
