Sirius App for TV?

Where is the Sirius XM App for my Samsung TV
The satellite & internet radio distribution model is alive and well with Howard Stern renewing his contract with a 5 year deal and Pandora growing fast who has nearly 50M+ customers. With TV's directly connected to the internet and here are 10 reasons yon't need a cable box anymore as of the content is available for download & streaming on the internet. Sirius is working on the Sirius App for iPhone and Sirius App for Android and should be available soon.  Several million people now have TVs that are directly connected to the internet and can be used as a radio for streaming audio on Pandora.  I hope that Sirius starts the development and releases their app for TVs very soon.
  Have you heard any more about a Sirius XM app for Samsung TV? I've been waiting for it and sure hope it happens.

