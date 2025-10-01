Global Smartphone & OS Market Share 2025: Brands vs Platforms

Worldwide Market Share of Phone Manufacturers and Operating Systems in 2025

Introduction: Market Share Tells the Story of Power

In 2025, the global smartphone market is defined by two layers of competition: the battle between phone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi, and the larger war between mobile operating systems, namely Android and iOS. Together, these numbers explain not only which brands are selling more devices, but also which platforms dominate consumer behavior worldwide.

By combining shipment share, usage share, and OS distribution, we get a full picture of the industry. Samsung and Apple lead the hardware race, but the operating system data reveals a deeper story: Android maintains the majority of global share, while iOS continues to outperform in revenue and premium user bases.

Global Smartphone Market Share by Manufacturer in 2025

In Q2 2025, worldwide shipments totaled nearly 300 million units. The top five manufacturers by shipment share were:

Samsung: 19.7%

Apple: 15.7%

Xiaomi: 14.4%

vivo: 9.2%

Transsion: 8.5%

Others (OPPO, Honor, Motorola, Realme, etc.): 32.6%

Shipment data captures momentum — who is winning in a given quarter. Samsung continues to lead by balancing premium and budget devices. Apple ranks second, with strong performance in North America and Japan. Xiaomi, vivo, and Transsion demonstrate the strength of value-focused strategies in emerging markets.

Usage Share: Installed Base vs New Shipments

Looking at installed base share, Apple performs far better than its shipment ranking suggests. Apple accounts for about 24% of active smartphones worldwide, compared to Samsung’s ~19%. This gap highlights the longevity of iPhones, long software update cycles, and a powerful resale market.

Android manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi sell more devices overall, but usage is fragmented across multiple brands. By contrast, iOS consolidates all its share under Apple, making it more powerful in developer economics, app monetization, and premium services.

The Operating System Split in 2025

At the operating system level, the competition is even clearer:

Android: ~72–73% of worldwide smartphone usage share

iOS (Apple): ~24–25%

Other OS (HarmonyOS, KaiOS, legacy systems): ~2–3% combined

Android remains the global leader thanks to its presence across hundreds of devices, from $100 entry-level phones in Africa to Samsung’s $1,800 foldables. iOS holds a much smaller percentage of devices but captures the most profitable market segments, particularly in developed countries.

This divide explains the dual narrative of 2025: Android dominates in scale, iOS dominates in value.

How Manufacturers Map to Operating Systems

Samsung and Android

Samsung is the largest Android manufacturer, with almost one-fifth of global shipments. Its success ensures Android maintains dominance, especially across Europe, India, and Latin America. Samsung also builds differentiation with its One UI software layer and AI-powered features.

Apple and iOS

Apple is the sole manufacturer for iOS. Its 15–16% shipment share translates directly into 24% of global OS usage share. Every iPhone sold strengthens iOS without fragmentation, giving Apple leverage in app ecosystems, developer loyalty, and service revenues.

Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, and Transsion

These companies collectively make up the majority of Android shipments outside Samsung. They target mid-range and budget markets, expanding Android’s presence in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Their scale drives Android’s global majority share, even though no single company matches Apple in brand loyalty.

Huawei and HarmonyOS in China

Huawei has staged a comeback in China, regaining nearly 18% domestic share in Q2 2025. Most of Huawei’s new devices now ship with HarmonyOS, its self-developed platform. While HarmonyOS adoption is strong in China, its global share remains small compared to Android and iOS. Still, it shows how geopolitical factors can reshape OS competition at the regional level.

Why OS Share Is as Important as Manufacturer Share

Focusing only on manufacturers risks missing the bigger picture. For example, developers prioritize OS share, since apps are built for platforms, not brands. Advertisers measure engagement differently on Android vs iOS, with iOS users often generating higher ad revenue per user. Ecosystem services like app stores, digital payments, and cloud backups scale with OS, not just brand.

This means that even if Xiaomi sells more devices than Apple in some quarters, Apple’s control of iOS ensures it remains more influential in the global mobile ecosystem.

Regional OS Trends in 2025

North America and Japan

iOS dominates with over 50% share. In the U.S., Apple commands both shipments and installed base, shaping app development and consumer spending patterns.

Europe

Android leads overall, thanks to Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO. Apple holds a strong premium niche, with iPhones often outselling individual Android brands in Western Europe.

China

Huawei’s HarmonyOS has become a local powerhouse, while iOS faces increasing competition. Apple ranked only fifth in shipments in Q2 2025.

India and Southeast Asia

Android dominates, led by vivo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. iOS maintains a premium niche but lags far behind in volume.

Africa

Transsion’s Android devices dominate, making Africa one of Android’s strongest regions globally.

AI Smartphones and Their Impact on OS Share

The defining 2025 trend is the rise of AI smartphones. Both Android and iOS have aggressively integrated AI features like real-time translation, generative photo editing, and predictive app suggestions.

The difference lies in delivery:

Android: AI features vary by brand (Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo all market unique AI functions).

iOS: Apple integrates AI consistently across its ecosystem, ensuring all iPhone 16 devices carry the same capabilities.

This unified experience makes iOS attractive for developers, while Android benefits from experimentation across many manufacturers.

Infographic: Global Market Share 2025

This side-by-side infographic shows the global market share of smartphone brands in Q2 2025 alongside the worldwide operating system distribution. Together, they provide a clear visual of the competition between manufacturers and platforms.

Future Outlook: Who Wins the Next Phase?

Samsung is expected to hold leadership in Android shipments, pushing AI and foldables. Apple will continue to expand iOS engagement, monetization, and installed base longevity. Xiaomi is positioned to nibble further at Apple’s shipment share, especially in markets without carrier subsidies. vivo and OPPO will compete aggressively in India and Southeast Asia, where most growth is concentrated. Transsion will expand into new territories while maintaining its grip on Africa. Huawei may remain confined to China, but HarmonyOS could pressure Android’s dominance there. Google Pixel continues to expand in premium niches, demonstrating how smaller players can influence perception even with modest shipments.

At the OS level, Android will continue to lead in unit share, iOS will continue to lead in revenue share and influence, and HarmonyOS could expand regionally but remain under 5% worldwide.

Key Takeaways for 2025

Samsung and Apple remain the global leaders, but Xiaomi, vivo, and Transsion are powerful challengers. Android dominates globally with ~72% share, but Apple’s iOS captures most of the profit. AI smartphones are the defining trend of 2025, with both OS ecosystems racing to define the future of smart devices. Regional differences matter: iOS rules in North America and Japan, Android dominates in India and Africa, and HarmonyOS reshapes China. Developers and advertisers should track OS share first, since apps and services are built for platforms, not brands.

Conclusion

The global smartphone industry in 2025 is a story of dual battles. On one hand, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, vivo, and Transsion fight quarterly shipment wars. On the other hand, Android and iOS remain locked in a long-term OS battle. Together, these numbers explain the true balance of power.

Consumers gain more choice than ever: premium iPhones with integrated AI, versatile Samsung devices spanning price tiers, Xiaomi’s value-driven handsets, vivo’s youth-focused models, and Transsion’s affordable devices in emerging markets. Meanwhile, operating systems shape the long-term future, determining which apps, services, and ecosystems will thrive.

By combining manufacturer and OS perspectives, it’s clear that while Android dominates in numbers, iOS dominates in profitability and loyalty. That tension will define the next stage of the global smartphone market.