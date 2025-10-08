If the Palisades Fire Call Wasn’t in a Dead Zone — Could It Have Been Stopped?

The Fire That Changed Malibu and Pacific Palisades

The Palisades Fire scorched more than 23,000 acres and destroyed thousands of structures across the Malibu and Pacific Palisades area. Investigators allege it began as an act of arson, started by Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Uber driver from Florida who was visiting California. The incident didn't just expose vulnerabilities in wildfire prevention—it also highlighted a recurring danger in modern emergencies: cell service dead zones.

According to federal investigators, Rinderknecht allegedly started a brush fire near the Skull Rock trailhead around midnight on New Year’s Day. The small fire initially appeared under control but continued smoldering underground for days before exploding into a full wildfire on January 7. The blaze eventually consumed tens of thousands of acres, caused extensive property damage, and took multiple lives. Authorities later charged Rinderknecht with destruction of property by means of fire, a federal offense carrying a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

"He is charged with starting a fire on Jan. 1," Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. "It did take a week to reignite, but he is charged with starting the Palisades Fire."

A Fire Ignited—and a Call That Couldn’t Go Through

Evidence in the complaint reveals that Rinderknecht attempted to call 911 several times after noticing the fire. However, those attempts failed to connect due to poor cellular service in the mountainous canyon region—a known dead zone along the Pacific Coast. By the time his call finally connected, critical minutes had already passed. Firefighters were eventually dispatched, but the delay proved costly.

The Palisades Fire: Could It Have Been Stopped if Help Had Arrived Immediately?

Authorities recently arrested a 29-year-old man, Jonathan Rinderknecht of Melbourne, Florida, in connection with the catastrophic Palisades Fire that ripped through Pacific Palisades and parts of Malibu earlier this year. The federal complaint alleges he deliberately set a brush fire on January 1 that smoldered underground and eventually re-ignited, resulting in one of Southern California’s deadliest wildfire events.

What Happened — Timeline & Allegations

According to prosecutors, Rinderknecht is charged with “destruction of property by means of fire.” If convicted, he faces a prison sentence between five and twenty years. Patch The complaint states:

On New Year’s Eve, during his Uber driving shift, Rinderknecht reportedly appeared agitated to passengers.

After finishing his final ride around 11:34 p.m., he drove toward the Skull Rock trailhead and then walked up a trail toward a spot known as the Hidden Buddha Clearing.

At 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, a wildfire-camera registered a fire ignition in that area, presumably started by an open flame.

That initial fire—dubbed the “Lachman Fire” by investigators—was contained by fire crews on Jan. 1. But unknown at the time, the fire continued smoldering underground in dense root systems and deep vegetation.

Days later (on Jan. 7), heavy Santa Ana–like winds caused the subterranean ember bank to surface, igniting what became the full-blown Palisades Fire.

During the early evening hours, Rinderknecht tried repeatedly to call 911 but encountered connectivity issues, because his location was in a communications “dead zone.”

Only a few minutes later, his call finally connected around 12:17 a.m. After that, he even asked ChatGPT via his phone: “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?”

Intriguingly, he recorded his calls and also attempted to film firefighters arriving on the scene. The complaint suggests some of his actions may have been intended to build a defensive narrative.

Over the subsequent days, firefighting resources—air drops, hose lines, hand lines, and wet-down operations—were deployed. At one point, crews believed the blaze was extinguished, but unknown hot spots persisted underground.

The final toll: the fire scorched approximately 23,448 acres (over 36 square miles), destroyed some 6,800 structures, damaged 1,000 more, and claimed 12 lives.

The investigation itself was both intensive and complicated: 200 leads, 1,300 evidence items, 500 scientific tests, and a 200-page origin & cause report. The ATF's National Response Team was called in due to the size and scale of the disaster.

911 Call Attempts: Minute-by-Minute What Happened

Investigators say the first visible ignition (the “Lachman Fire”) was captured on regional wildfire cameras at 12:12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2025 near the Hidden Buddha clearing above Lachman Lane. Within seconds of that first glow, the suspect tried to call 911 multiple times—and the calls didn’t go through. GPS from his iPhone carrier places him in or just below the Hidden Buddha clearing, a known reception trouble spot in the Palisades canyons. Fox News

Exact attempts and outcomes (from the federal complaint):

12:12:31 a.m. — First 911 attempt fails ; phone plotted slightly below the Hidden Buddha clearing.

12:12:50 a.m. — Second 911 attempt fails ; phone plotted in the clearing.

12:13:14 a.m. — Third 911 attempt fails ; still in the clearing.

12:13:40 a.m. — Fourth 911 attempt fails ; still in the clearing.

12:17 a.m. — A 911 call finally connects after he descends most of the trail toward Palisades Drive (stronger signal near the bottom). By then, a local resident had also called in the fire. During this connected call, he simultaneously typed into a phone app asking if he’d be “at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes.”

Why those early calls failed:

The complaint states the first calls “did not go through, most likely because he was out of cellphone range” at the clearing—consistent with canyon topography blocking line-of-sight to towers. Fox News

What independent reporting adds

Same-day coverage from major outlets confirms the government’s account that multiple 911 attempts preceded a finally connected call around 12:17 a.m., and places the initial hike to the Skull Rock Trail/Hidden Buddha area shortly before midnight. These outlets also put the calls in the context of a blaze that later re-ignited and became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in modern L.A. history.

For official case status and charge language (destruction of property by means of fire) see the U.S. Attorney’s Office (CDCA) release. Department of Justice

Why the failed calls mattered

Lost initial-attack window: Cameras show the fire growing within a minute; suppression is most effective in the first 10–15 minutes. Each failed call pushed back dispatch confirmation. Fox News

Geography-driven dead zone: The Hidden Buddha clearing sits in rugged terrain above neighborhoods; investigators explicitly attribute early call failures to being out of range there.

Connected only after moving: The call connected once he descended toward Palisades Drive, a lower-elevation corridor with better coverage—textbook canyon dead-zone behavior.

This lapse in connectivity sits at the center of an important question: If the 911 call had gone through immediately, could the Palisades Fire have been stopped before it grew out of control?

How Dead Zones Delay Emergency Response

Dead zones are areas where cell signal is too weak or nonexistent to support voice calls or data transmission. In urban regions like Los Angeles, these gaps often occur in canyons, underpasses, and coastal bluffs where topography blocks line-of-sight communication between cell towers and mobile devices.

When emergencies occur in these areas—especially fires that can double in size within minutes—the difference between a connected and dropped call can mean the difference between containment and catastrophe. In the Palisades incident, the timeline shows that the initial flame was small and controllable when Rinderknecht first noticed it. But with each minute of delay, the fire spread further across dry brush and steep slopes, making containment exponentially harder.

Key Consequences of Delayed 911 Calls

Slower dispatch times: Emergency responders can’t mobilize until calls are received and verified.

Emergency responders can’t mobilize until calls are received and verified. Reduced situational awareness: Multiple failed calls prevent fire command centers from confirming fire size or exact location.

Multiple failed calls prevent fire command centers from confirming fire size or exact location. Lost containment opportunities: The first 10–15 minutes of a fire are crucial; missing that window often means days of firefighting.

The first 10–15 minutes of a fire are crucial; missing that window often means days of firefighting. Resource misallocation: When the call finally comes through, dispatch may not have the correct coordinates, leading to wasted time repositioning crews.

The Hidden Smolder: Why the Fire Rekindled Days Later

Investigators later discovered that while crews had extinguished the initial surface flames, underground roots and duff continued to smolder unseen. That underground heat persisted for nearly a week. When strong Santa Ana winds hit the region on January 7, the fire reignited, rapidly spreading toward Malibu. This subterranean smoldering effect shows how even small fires in complex terrain can evolve into full-scale disasters if any part of the ignition source remains active.

Had the initial response been faster—perhaps triggered by an immediate 911 connection—it’s possible that firefighters could have performed deeper mop-up operations to detect remaining embers. Earlier containment could have prevented the later flare-up that devastated the region.

Dead Zones in the Santa Monica Mountains

Residents of Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu have long complained about poor reception in the Santa Monica Mountains. Despite being home to multimillion-dollar properties and dense traffic corridors like Sunset Boulevard and PCH, several stretches remain uncovered by major carriers. Hills, valleys, and protected parkland make tower placement difficult, while local resistance to cell tower aesthetics has slowed infrastructure expansion.

Firefighters and emergency responders have repeatedly called for public safety signal boosters and FirstNet-compatible towers in the canyons, noting that communications failures during wildfires put both residents and first responders at risk. The Palisades Fire illustrates the tragic potential of those warnings left unheeded.

Could the Palisades Fire Have Been Prevented?

While it’s impossible to know for certain, several factors suggest that reliable connectivity might have changed the outcome:

Early suppression: A successful call within the first few minutes could have dispatched crews to the ignition site before it expanded.

A successful call within the first few minutes could have dispatched crews to the ignition site before it expanded. Enhanced coordination: Multiple callers could have provided real-time location data, helping crews pinpoint the exact origin.

Multiple callers could have provided real-time location data, helping crews pinpoint the exact origin. Deeper extinguishment: Faster response might have allowed more thorough inspection of underground hot spots before winds reignited them.

However, other variables—like hidden root fires and extreme wind conditions—complicate the picture. Even with an early call, smoldering embers might have persisted unseen, reigniting days later. Still, earlier detection could have limited the spread and significantly reduced property loss.

Mapping Dead Zones Could Save Lives

The Palisades Fire underscores the urgent need to map and eliminate dead zones across fire-prone regions. Platforms like DeadCellZones.com collect user-reported coverage gaps, helping both residents and policymakers identify critical connectivity holes before disaster strikes. When public safety depends on a strong signal, even one small canyon without coverage can put entire communities at risk.

By crowd-sourcing data from drivers, hikers, and homeowners, these maps create an early-warning network of weak-signal areas. Once identified, local governments can pressure carriers to install micro-cells, boosters, or FirstNet infrastructure, prioritizing fire evacuation routes, canyons, and remote neighborhoods. In emergencies, redundancy is everything—cell coverage, radio systems, and satellite communications must overlap to ensure no call goes unheard.

What Communities Can Do Now

Report dead zones: Use crowd-sourced mapping platforms to log areas where calls fail or data drops, especially near wilderness or residential edges.

Install boosters: Homeowners in rural or canyon zones can install FCC-approved signal amplifiers for personal coverage.

Check emergency compatibility: Ensure phones can connect to 911 even without active service (most modern devices can, if any carrier tower is reachable).

Push for public safety networks: Advocate for better FirstNet coverage and fire-resistant communications towers in your region.

Lessons for the Future

The Pacific Palisades tragedy is a chilling reminder that in the age of smartphones and GPS, connectivity still isn’t universal. Fires, floods, and other disasters don’t wait for a strong signal. A dropped call in the wrong place can cost lives, homes, and entire landscapes. While human error or malice may start a fire, communication failure often lets it spread.

For California—and any region where wildlands meet neighborhoods—mapping and closing dead zones isn’t just about convenience. It’s about prevention, survival, and accountability. The next Palisades Fire might not be stopped entirely, but with better coverage, it could be contained faster—and countless homes could be saved.

Conclusion: Every Signal Matters

If that emergency call during the Palisades Fire had connected the first time, firefighters might have reached the origin sooner, possibly extinguishing the initial flames before they burrowed underground. We’ll never know for sure. But what we do know is this: communication gaps turn small emergencies into full-blown disasters. It’s time to treat dead zones as critical public safety risks, not mere inconveniences.

