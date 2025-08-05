5G Upgrades Los Angeles Needs Before the 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will be one of the most connected events in history, attracting millions of visitors, athletes, and media from around the globe. With demand for seamless mobile coverage at an all-time high, wireless carriers will need to significantly improve 5G infrastructure citywide. Here’s where LA must focus its upgrades to ensure a gold-medal connectivity performance.

1. Olympic Venue Clusters

Venues will be the epicenter of high data demand. Crowds will be livestreaming, posting, and using augmented reality features simultaneously. To handle the load, carriers should deploy small cells, mmWave hotspots, and edge computing nodes across:

Exposition Park & USC – Home to the LA Memorial Coliseum, BMO Stadium, and the Swim Stadium, requiring dense small cell networks.

– Home to the LA Memorial Coliseum, BMO Stadium, and the Swim Stadium, requiring dense small cell networks. Inglewood – SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome already have strong coverage, but will need portable COWs (Cell on Wheels) for event days.

– SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome already have strong coverage, but will need portable for event days. Downtown LA – Crypto.com Arena and the Convention Center will require indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) to handle heavy traffic.

– Crypto.com Arena and the Convention Center will require indoor to handle heavy traffic. Long Beach Waterfront – Temporary aquatic venues will need portable tower deployments along the shoreline.

2. Transportation Hubs & Corridors

Connectivity must be uninterrupted for millions traveling between venues, hotels, and attractions. Priority upgrades include:

LAX Airport – Integrating mmWave 5G into the Automated People Mover and terminals for seamless arrivals.

– Integrating mmWave 5G into the Automated People Mover and terminals for seamless arrivals. Union Station & Metro Rail Lines – Low-band 5G coverage in underground sections for commuters and tourists.

– Low-band 5G coverage in underground sections for commuters and tourists. Freeway Corridors – Macro and roadside tower enhancements along the I-10, I-405, and US-101 to reduce drops during high travel days.

3. Tourist & High-Traffic Zones

Beyond sports venues, LA’s iconic destinations will see unprecedented crowds during the Olympics. Key areas needing network density improvements:

Hollywood & Highland – Beamforming and mmWave deployments to handle photo and video uploads in dense crowds.

– Beamforming and mmWave deployments to handle photo and video uploads in dense crowds. Santa Monica Pier & Venice Beach – Salt-air resistant small cells to provide stable service in coastal conditions.

– Salt-air resistant small cells to provide stable service in coastal conditions. Griffith Observatory & Park – Elevated macro sites to overcome terrain challenges.

4. Media & Broadcast Centers

Media operations will depend on low-latency, high-bandwidth links for live event coverage. This means:

International Broadcast Center (IBC) – Dedicated network slices to support live 4K/8K streaming.

– Dedicated network slices to support live 4K/8K streaming. Remote Commentary Locations – Portable mmWave units for scenic stand-up broadcasts.

5. Rural & Secondary Venues

Not all Olympic events will happen in central LA. Mountain biking, canoeing, and other competitions may take place in remote locations. Carriers should plan for:

Temporary high-capacity 5G towers.

Mid-band spectrum deployment for extended range without losing performance.

The Bottom Line

For Los Angeles to deliver a world-class connected experience during the LA28 Olympics, carriers must go beyond standard coverage. Strategic 5G upgrades — from dense small cell deployments and mmWave hotspots to edge computing and network slicing — will be essential to meeting the extraordinary connectivity demands of the Games.

Learn more about LA’s Smart City initiatives for 2028 on the SmartLA 2028 Strategy.