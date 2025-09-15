AppSheet Scam Emails: How Hackers Use Google’s Platform

AppSheet, a no-code development platform owned by Google, has earned a strong reputation among businesses that want to build apps quickly without coding. However, in 2025 it has been increasingly linked to phishing campaigns. These scams are not because AppSheet itself is a fraud, but because cybercriminals are exploiting its trusted infrastructure to deliver convincing phishing emails.

This article explains what an AppSheet scam is, how these phishing attacks work, and what individuals and businesses can do to stay safe.

What Is AppSheet?

AppSheet was acquired by Google in 2020 and is part of Google Cloud. It allows users to:

Build apps from data in Google Sheets, Excel, or databases

Create business solutions without writing code

Deploy mobile and web apps quickly

AppSheet is legitimate and widely used by businesses, schools, and organizations. The scam problem arises when attackers abuse the email-sending capabilities built into the platform.

How AppSheet Is Being Abused by Scammers

Phishing campaigns are increasingly using AppSheet to bypass security filters. The scam works like this:

Emails appear from noreply@appsheet.com

Since the domain belongs to Google, most email systems trust it automatically. Messages pass authentication checks

Scammers leverage Google’s infrastructure, which ensures that SPF, DKIM, and DMARC checks pass — making the email look legitimate. Impersonation of trusted brands

Many campaigns impersonate Meta/Facebook, PayPal, or other large companies. Urgent and alarming messages

Subjects like “Trademark violation notice” or “Your account will be deleted” push users to click links without thinking. Credential-harvesting sites

Links lead to fake login portals designed to steal usernames, passwords, and sometimes multi-factor authentication tokens.

Real-World Examples of AppSheet Phishing

Security researchers have tracked a global wave of scams using AppSheet. Reports show that:

Over 10% of phishing emails detected by some providers in March 2025 came via AppSheet.

Nearly all impersonated Meta and included fake “case IDs” to appear authentic.

Variations in subject lines and body content help attackers evade spam filters.

This makes AppSheet phishing particularly dangerous, since most security tools assume messages from Google domains are safe.

Why This Scam Works So Well

There are a few reasons AppSheet scams are effective:

Trust in Google : Users rarely suspect emails coming from Google-owned domains.

Authentication pass-through : Technical checks (SPF, DKIM, DMARC) give a false sense of safety.

Polymorphic content : Slightly different wording in each email makes detection harder.

Psychological manipulation: Urgency and fear are common phishing tactics that push people into acting quickly.

How to Identify an AppSheet Scam Email

Even if an email passes technical security checks, you can still spot warning signs. Look for:

Unexpected legal or policy threats

Requests to “appeal,” “view evidence,” or “confirm login”

Poor grammar, odd formatting, or mismatched logos

Links that don’t go to the official website (hover over before clicking)

Emails that sound “off” even though they come from a legitimate domain

Business Risks of AppSheet Phishing

For organizations, falling victim to an AppSheet scam can cause:

Account takeovers (leading to financial or data theft)

Brand damage if employees or customers are tricked

Regulatory fines if sensitive information is leaked

Ongoing exploitation once credentials are stolen

This is especially dangerous for companies that rely heavily on Google Workspace, since attackers may be able to pivot into Gmail, Drive, or internal tools once they gain access.

How to Protect Yourself from AppSheet Scams

Here are practical steps for individuals and businesses:

For Individuals

Be skeptical of urgent messages — especially threats of account deletion.

Hover over links before clicking to verify destinations.

Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) to make stolen passwords less useful.

Report phishing emails to your email provider.

For Businesses

Train employees on phishing tactics, especially those exploiting trusted platforms.

Deploy advanced email security tools that analyze context, not just sender reputation.

Implement zero-trust policies so one compromised account doesn’t lead to full network access.

Regularly audit accounts for unusual login attempts.

The Bigger Picture: Abuse of Trusted Platforms

AppSheet is not the only legitimate tool being abused. Attackers also exploit services like:

Microsoft Power Apps

Google Drive & Docs (malicious document links)

Dropbox / Box (fake file shares)

SendGrid / Mailchimp (bulk email campaigns)

The lesson: trusted platforms can be weaponized, and users must focus on the content and intent of a message, not just its origin.

Conclusion: Awareness Is Your Best Defense

The “AppSheet scam” is a phishing technique, not an indictment of the AppSheet platform itself. Cybercriminals are simply exploiting Google’s trusted infrastructure to slip past defenses.

By recognizing the signs, educating employees, and using advanced detection tools, both individuals and organizations can reduce their risk.