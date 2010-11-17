Wednesday, November 17, 2010

Will AT&T's New Faster HSPA+ Data Network Result in Fewer Dropped Calls?

Will HSPA+ Help AT&T Improve Coverage or Should they Jump to LTE
AT&T said that it would be its HSPA+ rollout this year but will that mean improved data congestion and fewer dropped calls. AT&T CTO John Donovan said have upgraded 80% of the network to HSPA+, which will offer noticeably higher data speed rates that the 3G network speeds. AT&T CTO also said that data growth rates have actually slowed over the past few months. Is this because iPhone users are all offloading data to WiFI now and fed up with the 3G network?  We happen to think that the carriers have hit a wall and wireless Armageddon will soon be upon us and the WiFi revolution will be in full tilt. 
